Gladys I. (Haffling) Dishong, 85, of Sunbury, entered eternal rest Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Gladys was born July 12, 1937, in Wind Gap, Pa., a daughter of the late Rev. William and Iona (Smith) Haffling. On Sept. 3, 1955, Gladys married her late husband, Rev. Paul M. Dishong. They shared 51 years of marriage until his passing on April 1, 2007.
Gladys was honored to assist her husband in their calling to serve God and their church congregation. She retired after 20 years of service as a Foster Grandparent in Snyder County. She was well known as “Grandma” to the generations of school children.
She was a member of Forest Hill Evangelical Methodist Church.
Gladys enjoyed doing seamstress work and especially sewing her daughters clothing when they were young. Her greatest joy was loving her children and generations of grandchildren. She was well loved and prayed for her family every day.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Wayne) Witmer of Herndon, Brenda Baker of Milton, Donna Dishong of Sunbury, and Susan (Tom) Reichenbach of Turbotville; grandchildren, Shannon, Vanessa, Rebekah, Rachel, Brandon, and Tomara; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Joe, Brendan, Cole, May-Elizabeth, Bryson, Jessica, Aubree, Adalyn, Samuel, Ashlynn, and Jaxen; sisters, Nancy Wayman, Dorothy Dozer, and Ruth Wagner; and sister-in-law, Diane Haffling.
Gladys was preceded in passing by her parents, her husband, brothers, James Haffling and Rev. Charles Haffling; and brother-in-law, Rev. Clem Dozer.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, April 25, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, with Pastor Brent Lenhart and her brother-in-law, Rev. Wayne Wagner officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in the Evangelical Methodist Cemetery, Richfield.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Gladys be forwarded to Evangelistic Faith Missions, 168 Ikerd Lane, Bedford, IN 47421.