Gladys I. Roush, 86, of Selinsgrove, entered eternal rest on Monday, April 25, 2022, at The Manor at Penn Village in Selinsgrove.
Gladys was born Dec. 10, 1935, in Mount Pleasant Mills, a daughter of the late John C. Scholl and Clara Heintzelman. On Oct. 16, 1954, she married her loving husband, John Luther Roush. They shared over 41 years of marriage until his passing on Sept. 5, 1996.
She was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School. Gladys retired from Gross’s Silk Mill where she was employed as floor lady.
She was a member of Grubb’s Lutheran Church and the Selinsgrove Women of the Moose. Gladys was a very active member of the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
Her hobbies included playing cards, getting together with friends, and attending cousin get-togethers. She especially enjoyed spending precious time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gladys is survived by her children, Debra Brown and her husband Robert of Middleburg and James Roush and his wife Lieda of Selinsgrove; six grandchildren, Lori Hockenberry and her husband Heath, Amy Walton and her husband Jason, Kristy DelVecchio and her husband Michael, James Roush and his wife Taylor, Benjamin Roush and his wife Jessica, and William Roush and his wife Jillian; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded by her parents; her loving husband; four sisters, Florence Hoffman, Beulah “Sis” Schaffer, Ruby Bickhart, and Ardella Scholl; and four brothers, Harvey Scholl, John Scholl Jr., Earl Scholl, and Elwood Scholl.
A viewing will be held Friday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, with the Rev. Gary Schaeffer officiating.
Interment will immediately follow the funeral service in Botschaft’s (Grubbs) Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Gladys may be made to the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St., Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
The family would like to extend a special thank you and appreciation to Edie Cox and Bonnie Hoover for extending their kindness and help with everything they did to help care for Gladys.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, has been entrusted with assisting the family with the arrangements.