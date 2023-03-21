Gladys J. Smith, 96, formerly of Erdley Church Road, Middleburg, passed away Tuesday morning, March 21, 2023, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
She was born Nov. 5, 1926, in Middlecreek Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Clarence and Fannie (Herman) Reich. On July 11, 1942, she married Milford A. Smith who preceded her in death on Dec. 22, 2018.
She assisted her husband in the operation of the family farm and later in life was employed at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove, in the housekeeping department.
She was a member of Hummel’s Church, Middleburg.
Gladys enjoyed doing embroidery and will be remembered as a great cook.
Surviving are four sons, Thomas and Linda Smith, David and Jean Smith, James and Joan Smith, and Douglas and Miriam Smith, all of Middleburg; three daughters, Joyce Bollinger of Winfield, Judy and Earl Hollenbach of Middleburg, and Mary and William Newman of Middleburg; a daughter-in-law, Linda Smith of Middleburg; 19 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Smith; three granddaughters, Melissa Hollenbach, Sara and Alicia Smith; two sisters, Pauline Snyder and Anna Shilo; four brothers, Henry, Glenn, Marvin, and Harold Reich; and a son-in-law, John Bollinger.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Hummel’s Church, 427 Sassafras Road, Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. with Pastor Carvel K. May officiating.
Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Contributions to honor her memory may be made to her church.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.