Gladys L. (Lauver) Luckenbaugh, 85, of Port Trevorton, entered eternal rest on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
Gladys was born Aug. 7, 1936, in Mount Pleasant Mills, a daughter of the late Charles Lauver and Edith L. (Brookhart) Lauver. Early in life, Gladys married her sweetheart, Robert “Bob” E. Luckenbaugh.
She graduated from Selinsgrove High School as the valedictorian of the class of 1954. Gladys furthered her education at Susquehanna University where she graduated as the salutatorian with a bachelor’s degree in business education in 1958. While a student at Susquehanna, she won national contests for typing speed and the Gregg shorthand transcription award.
Gladys was employed as a business education teacher at Spring Grove Area High School. She frequently served as a class advisor and chaperone. She was respected by students and colleagues as an authority on the correct usage of the English language. Gladys and Bob were regular participants at the faculty card parties.
Gladys was a member of the Audubon Society, Pennsylvania State Education Retired Teachers Association, and St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Selinsgrove.
Early in life she enjoyed reading and fishing. Later she enjoyed spending time with friends, playing cards, gardening, farming, bird-watching, walking, star parties, and doing crossword puzzles. She enjoyed tending their barn owl box and multiple hummingbird feeders. Gladys was a great cook. Friends near and far enjoyed her hospitality and the fruits of her preserving and canning labors. She never tired from the work of tending her many flower and vegetable gardens and berry bushes.
As a consummate teacher, she was always learning and teaching others. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and having fellowship together. She gave her all to her family. Gladys especially loved to be with her granddaughter, Sara. In the autumn of life, Gladys made it her mission to ensure that Sara became a good reader. Books of interest to Sara filled her home.
Gladys is survived by her son, Russell Luckenbaugh and his wife Heidi, of Port Trevorton; and her loving granddaughter, Sara Luckenbaugh, of Port Trevorton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Bob; and brother, Charles David Lauver.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Gladys be mailed to the United Spinal Association, 120-34 Queens Blvd. #320, Kew Gardens, NY 11415.
