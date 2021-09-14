Gladys M. Durlin, 97, Turbotville

Gladys M. Durlin, 97, had her prayers answered Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, when she was delivered to Heaven with her beloved “Bill and Carol.” She was a lifetime resident of the Turbotville area and spent the last few years of her life at Riverwoods, Lewisburg.
She was born in Turbotville on Feb. 26, 1924, to the late Thomas and Mabel (Bortz) Moser, graduated from North-Mont (Turbotville) High School in 1942 and married William C. “Bill” Durlin Jr. on April 29, 1944. They celebrated 51 years of marriage until his death Aug. 13, 1995.
Mrs. Durlin retired in 1986 after 26 years of cafeteria work in the Warrior Run School District, but her biggest job was that of a dairy farmer’s wife. She milked the cows, cared for their daughters, then went off to cook for the school children. Her cooking extended throughout the community, specifically the Warrior Run Heritage Days, California Grange, Zion Lutheran Church, Turbotville, and the Montour-Delong Fair. She and Bill garnered many awards for their farm work and community service from the Pennsylvania Young Farmers and the State of Pennsylvania.
She is survived by her daughters, Sanda Brown and her husband Donn of Naples, Fla., and Linda Hopewell and her husband Phil of Watsontown; five grandchildren: Christine Gardner, Donnie Brown, Jared Hopewell, Kaci Stevenson, and Audra Bryson; and ten great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death besides her husband was her youngest daughter, Carol Benfer, in 1991.
The last of her siblings, she was also preceded in death by three brothers: Byron, Harold, and Paul Moser and four sisters: Alberta Brown, Isabelle Enterline, Kathryn Scheib, and Marion Golder.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Brooks Funeral Home, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, at the Turbotville Cemetery with the Rev. Erwin C. Roux, her pastor, officiating. A light luncheon (featuring Gladys’ favorite signature Milky Way ice cream) will follow at the pavilion at Zion Lutheran Church, Turbotville.
The family suggests contributions in Gladys’ memory be sent to the Riverwoods Employee Appreciation Fund, 270 Ridge Crest Circle, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
To share a memory or send the family condolences please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.