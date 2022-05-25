Gladys T. Klapp, 84, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully Monday, May 23, 2022, at Watsontown Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Born Nov. 22, 1937, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, she was the daughter of the late Ward W. and Thelma (Brown) Truckenmiller. On Feb. 10, 1956, she married her high school sweetheart and lifetime love, Samuel R. Klapp, and together they celebrated 53 years of marriage until his passing on Feb. 4, 2010.
Gladys was a 1955 graduate of Watsontown High School. She was self-employed, owning Klapp Accounting since 1982 and performed notary services out of her home since 1967. She was an elder and past treasurer of First Presbyterian Church, Watsontown. Gladys joined the Watsontown Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 282 in 1956 and was a past matron.
She was a charter member and treasurer for more than 25 years of the Watsontown Area Business Association which was formed in 1983. Gladys was a member of the Watsontown Guild, and was a charter member and past president/treasurer of the Watsontown Lioness Group. She was also a member of the Warrior Run Fort Freeland Society.
She is survived by her son, Steven R. Klapp and his wife Denise, of Watsontown; four grandchildren, Sarah K. Starr, Gretchen J. Starr, Ashley R. Starr, and Brandon R. Klapp; two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Ethan Shoemaker; one brother, Earl Truckenmiller; and two sisters, Myra Cunningham and Natalie Teuful.
In addition to her parents and husband, Sam, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebekah K. Amato; one sister, Betty Bower; and three brothers, Donald, Robert, and Fred Truckenmiller.
Family and friends are invited for a viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 27, at First Presbyterian Church, 401 Main St., Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastors Tim Truckenmiller and John Teufel officiating.
Burial will follow in Watsontown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations in her memory be made to Warrior Run Area Fire Department, PO Box 8, Watsontown, PA 17777.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.