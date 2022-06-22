Gladys Young Magill, 96, of Danville, passed away peacefully Friday, June 17, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 13, 1926, in Northumberland, the daughter of the late Elmer Robert and Mildred (Westbrook) Young.
She graduated from Northumberland High School in 1944 where she played with the first all-girls marching band. She graduated from Geisinger Hospital School of Nursing and was the last of the nurse cadettes during World War II, then later becoming a private duty nurse and a dialysis nurse at Geisinger Medical Center, from where she retired.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, John Thompson “Jack” Magill Jr. on May 28, 2014. They were married Oct. 13, 1946. Her engagement ring was delayed as the 50 dollars Jack had saved was used instead for a dog named Lady whose stories lasted throughout their lives.
Gladys was the oldest and longest living member of Grove Presbyterian Church, Danville, where she loved to sing in the choir and was an accomplished soloist there and for many other special occasions.
Her other memberships included the Fort Augusta Daughters of the American Revolution of Sunbury and later with the TahGahJute Daughters of the American Revolution of Danville. Gladys was very proud of her heritage with her descendant, Cornelius Ennis, who served his country during the Revolutionary War.
Gladys was very proud to be an American who loved to vote and was always encouraged with great voter turnout. She also served the Riverside Borough as a councilwoman for many years. Gladys loved funding the Danville fireworks in her husband’s memory for several years.
She will be remembered for her grand positive attitude in life and kindness to others. Many hours were spent volunteering at the Danville Food Bank and the Good Samaritan working alongside Jack. Gladys loved playing Bridge with all her Bridge friends. Rumors of her dealing from the bottom of the deck were never proven.
Gladys loved her family and will be dearly missed by them all. She is survived by one son, John T. Magill III, MD and his wife Betsy of Lewisburg; and two daughters, Christine M. Kamon and her husband Mark of Kennedyville, Md. and Elizabeth M. Billingsley, MD and her husband Mel of Lancaster. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Robert Young.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Gladys’s Life to be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Grove Presbyterian Church, 376 Bloom St., Danville, with the Rev. Jason Clapper officiating. Friends will be received from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. in the Great Room at the Church.
Burial will be private.
The family will provide flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jack and Gladys Magill Family Scholarship Fund of the Community Giving Foundation: Danville with donations made payable (memo line: Magill Scholarship) and mailed to the Community Giving Foundation, 725 W. Front St., Berwick, PA 18603. This scholarship is an award to a student pursuing a career in nursing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville. www.visneski.com