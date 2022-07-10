Glen R. Bell Sr., 85, of Lewisburg, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Sept. 21, 1936, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Marlin and Mary E. (Mitch) Bell.
On Nov. 1, 2003, he married the former Raeona Briggs, who survives. Together they celebrated 18 years of marriage.
Glen worked for PennDOT in Selinsgrove for 27 years, retiring in 1997. He previously worked at the former Philco-Ford, Watsontown.
He was a former member of the Muffley-Huff Post No. 8206 VFW, Turbotville and the Kratzer-Dull American Legion Post No. 182, Lewisburg and a current member of the Selinsgrove Moose.
An avid outdoorsman, Glen loved fishing and hunting.
Surviving in addition to his wife are five sons, Glen Bell Jr., of Forest Hill, Harry “Rick” Bell (Joy), of Freeburg, Todd Bell (Amanda), of Mifflinburg, Scott Bell (Betty Jo), of Lewisburg, and Blaine Bell (Stacie), of Mifflinburg; stepdaughter, Amanda Rice (Brad), of Wellsboro; sister, Mary Sheesley, of Selinsgrove; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Helen “Missy” Knarr; and five brothers.
A memorial service is being planned for September and will be announced at a later date.
Donations in Glen’s name may be made to the funeral home to help defray costs.
The family is being assisted by the Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.