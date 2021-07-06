Glen Thompson Van Dyke, 76, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born March 18, 1945, in Philadelphia, a son of the late Paul C. and June T. (Thompson) Van Dyke. Glen and Florence are members of Chalfont UMC, Chalfont. It was here he met and married his loving wife, Florence. They celebrated their 26th anniversary on June 24, 2021.
Glen was a graduate of Radnor High School in Radnor. He obtained his bachelor’s degree from Eastern University, in St. Davids, and completed one-year additional studies at Cheyney State University in Cheyney.
Glen started out as a church organist/choir director at numerous churches in the Philadelphia area. He was then employed at the Souderton Mennonite Homes where he retired in 2007 as a maintenance supervisor. After retirement, he devoted more time to his passion of serving as church music director around the Mifflinburg area. Since moving to Mifflinburg in 2007, he has served at Christ United Lutheran Church, Millmont, United in Christ Lutheran Church in Lewisburg, Trinity Lutheran Church in Hughesville, and Dreisbach United Church of Christ, Lewisburg. In addition to church work, he sang and was an accompanist in the Philadelphia Boys Choir and Men’s Chorale.
Over the years in the area, he enjoyed being an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Mifflinburg, singing in the Susquehanna Valley Chorale, delivering Meals on Wheels and being a former member of the American Guild of Organists and the Central PA Chamber of Commerce. He also enjoyed woodworking.
He is survived by two sons, Kevin W. (Margaret) Van Dyke, and Mark G. (Kimberly) Van Dyke; two grandsons; two stepgrandchildren; three brothers and their spouses, twin brother, Dr. Don C. (Hongjun) Van Dyke of Iowa City, Iowa, and Dr. Gary P. (Maurine) Van Dyke of Churchtown, and Jan P. (April) VanDyke of Bloomington, Ind.; one niece, his godchild; three nephews; and numerous cousins.
Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg, where a memorial service will be conducted at 11, with Rev. John Yost officiating. Livestreaming of the service will be available on www.facebook.com/FELCMifflinburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association, PO BOX 248, Ocean Grove, N.J., 07756, www.oceangrove.org, or to the Philadelphia Boys Choir, 1336 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123, www.phillyboyschoir.org.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.