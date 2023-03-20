Glenda Rae Hassinger, 71, a resident of Riverfront Apartments, Sunbury, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born April 26, 1951, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Charles William and Barbara Ann (Young) Hassinger.
She was a 1969 graduate of Shikellamy High School. For more than 40 years she was employed on the production line at Philips Products, Selinsgrove.
She served as president for many years and was a pioneer in women’s fire fighting at the former Good Intent Fire Company, Sunbury. She was a life member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge No. 181, Sunbury.
As an avid sports fan, Glenda was a season ticket holder with the Baltimore Colts and a faithful follower of Alabama Football. “Roll Tide Roll”
She is survived by one sister, Candace (Hassinger) Armstrong, Point Township; one brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Jennifer Hassinger of Sunbury, several nieces and nephews, and her beloved cats, Cleo and Peanut.
She was preceded in death by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Brenda Lou (Hassinger) and Carl “Sam” Rovenolt, Jacqueline Marie Hassinger and Edward Ritter “Ned” Armstrong.
Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Glenda’s memory may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.
“ROLL TIDE ROLL”