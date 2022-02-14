Glenda R. Hostler, 66, of Ridge Road, Beaver Springs, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at her home.
She was born Nov. 28, 1955, in Danville, a daughter of the late William and Mary (Hort) Mutchler. Her passing breaks a marriage of 46 years to Roy V. Hostler who survives.
Glenda was a graduate of Danville High School and Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center. She was an LPN and had been employed with Bayada Nurses.
She attended Grace Covenant Community Church, Middleburg.
Glenda enjoyed canning, crocheting, gardening, sewing, was a good homemaker and will be remembered as a wonderful cook.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons and daughters-in-law, William and Jennifer Hostler of Middleburg and Roy and Aundre Hostler of Texas; two daughters and one son-in-law, Charity and Josh Renninger of Bannerville and Sarah Hostler of Beaver Springs; 10 grandchildren, and two sisters, Cam Wilson of Bannerville and Geraldine Zechman of Mifflinburg.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.