Glenn A. Wolfe, of 2649 Park Road, Selinsgrove, beloved husband to Jean White-Wolfe, and devoted father to Jason G. Wolfe, was escorted to the arms of Jesus on Thursday evening, Feb. 3, 2022, at 9:30 p.m., with his faithful Jean at his side. His passing breaks 55 years of marriage.
He was born Dec. 10, 1939, to Roy and Esther (Bobb) Wolfe in the Hamilton Section of Sunbury.
Glenn was a graduate of the then Sunbury High School, class of ’57. He also was a graduate of the American Computer & Programming Institute, Hartford, Conn., in 1969. He was employed by Sunbury Textile Mills as a Loom fixer from 1957-1965, and then by the Aetna Life & Casualty Insurance Company home office in Hartford, Conn., from 1965-1970 as a computer specialist and programmer where he was promoted several times for exemplary work. Glenn went on to work as a computer operator for Halls Motor Transit in Sunbury and Mechanicsburg, Pa., until 1972 when he returned to Sunbury Textile Mills as a weaver until poor health forced him to retire in 1995.
Glenn was a sports fanatic and always supported his beloved Phillies, the 76ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. He loved baseball and had aspirations of being a Major League player. He played on many teams in the Susquehanna Valley and had many newspaper write-ups in his young years. His talent was so good that he was able to try out at spring training in Florida in 1958.
Glenn was smart, full of wit, and always had a joke for everyone. Those who loved him and appreciated his humor called him a character, and that he was. He had a very kind, giving heart, and was always giving to others. He enjoyed having 90.9 FM Christian music on throughout the day. He loved the old-time country music played by Dave and Vel on WQSU-FM every Saturday morning at 9 a.m., and the blues by Good Time Charlie on WQSU-FM every Sunday at noon. He’d often have his family phone in a request for Johnny Cash or B.B. King.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Violet (Wolfe) Hoffman; brother, Wilbur Wolfe; nieces, Candy Hoffman and Angela (Wolfe) Royalty; infant nephew, Carl Hoffman; as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his loving wife Jean; his faithful son, Jason; his precious daughter-in-law, Amy Cooper Wolfe; nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, Audrey Wolfe; brother-in-law, Spessard Hoffman, as well as cousins and faithful friends.
At Glenn’s request, there will be no viewing or service at this time. A Celebration of Life service will be held when the weather is warmer.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.