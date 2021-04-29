Glenn Crist Yoder, 69, of Canton, Pa., passed away at 11:15 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, of natural causes.
Glenn was born May 17, 1951, in Coatesville, Pa. He graduated from Lancaster Mennonite School in 1969, and attended college at Goshen College in Indiana and at Williamsport Community College.
He was an oversized-load truck driver for more than 30 years.
He was a proud father and good friend to many.
Glenn is survived by his friend in life, Lynn Walters, Beth Bingeman/Charles, Bianca Taylor/Terrance, Levi/Mercedes, and Joshua/Colleen; 12 grandchildren, and six siblings, Ferne Gochnauer/Kenneth, Samuel/Barbara, Marcella Kerstetter/David, Calvin/Colleen, Joseph/Jane, Virginia Weaver/James.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three nephews.
A private memorial service for family is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, May 7.