Rev. Glenn Coleman, of Vermilion, Ohio, passed away Dec. 23, 2022, at Stein Hospice Care Center.
He was born Aug. 21, 1927, in Beaver Springs, to Park and Nellie (Graybill) Coleman. He graduated from Beaver Vocational High School in 1945. He received a B.A. from Lakeland College, Sheboygan, Wisc., in 1949; graduated from Mission House Seminary in1951; and received a M.D. from United Theological Seminary in 1971.
He served Hublersburg and Zion churches in Pennsylvania beginning in 1952; Bethany E&R in Baxter, Iowa, beginning in 1957; First UCC E&R in Vermilion, Ohio, beginning in 1968; First UCC E&R in Sandusky, Ohio, beginning in 1975, and retired in 1990.
In 1956, he participated in a delivery of Holstein cattle to post-war German families as part of the Heifer Project. He was a member of the Sandusky Kiwanis Club, where he served as President 1983-84. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to family destinations, delivered Meals-on-Wheels in retirement, and recently celebrated the 70th anniversary of his ordination.
He is survived by a sister, Bernice Troutman; sons, Paul (Molly Carver) and Bruce (Karen); daughter, Kathy Daberko (Chris); and grandson, Alexander Coleman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Gladys (Ferster) Coleman; wife, Marjorie Lois (Heckmann); and brothers, Gale and Richard.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m. at Vermilion United Church of Christ, 990 State St., Vermilion, Ohio. Private inurnment at a later date is to be at Saint James Cemetery, Newton, Wisconsin. Memorial gifts may be made to Heifer.org or the donor’s favorite charity.
Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, Sandusky Chapel, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, OH, is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at toftfuneralhome.com.
