Glenn D. Kuhns, 74, of Cold Run Road, Millmont, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, Oct. 5. 2022, at his home.
He was born Jan. 18, 1948, in Lewis Township, Union County, a son of the late Harold G. and Grace A. (Loss) Kuhns. He was a 1966 graduate of Mifflinburg High School. Glenn was married to the former Donna Jean Keister who preceded him in death on May 8, 1997. On April 25, 1998, he married the former Rita Maust who survives.
He was employed for more than 40 years at Conagra until his retirement. After retiring, he helped at Cold Run Gifts and Woodworking.
He was a member of Glen Iron Pilgrim Holiness Church where he had served as a board member, song leader, Sunday school teacher and Sunday school superintendent.
He was active for more than 30 years with the Union County West End Fire Company and Fire Police. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and he enjoyed camping.
Glenn enjoyed helping others and demonstrated that quality in helping his Mennonite neighbors with transportation.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son and daughter-in-law, Michael G. and Paula Kuhns of Millmont; two grandchildren, Taylor and Whitney Kuhns; two sisters, Naomi M. (Henry) Aurand of Selinsgrove and Esther R. Keister of Penns Creek; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his first wife, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Galen Keister.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Millmont God's Missionary Church, 14495 Old Turnpike Road, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, with his pastor, Rev. David Walter officiating.
Burial will follow in the Hartleton Cemetery.
Contributions to honor Glenn's memory may be made to Union County West End Fire Company, 3005 State Route 235, Millmont PA 17845, or Glen Iron Pilgrim Holiness Church, 4065 Creek Road, Millmont, PA 17845.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.