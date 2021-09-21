Glenn F. Shampanore, 57, of Milton, passed away after a brave struggle with cancer Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Sept. 17, 1964, in Flemington, N.J., he was the son of Frederick and Claire (Long) Shampanore.
Glenn was a 1983 graduate of Milton High School and he worked in construction for Frank Cotner Construction and then for Zartman Construction. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snow skiing, and rollerskating. He was a craftsman who enjoyed wood carving.
He is survived by his parents; a daughter, Libby Shampanore of Milton; a brother, James Shampanore of Milton; an aunt, Joyce Jamieson; and an uncle, Richard Long and wife Dana of Coudersport.
A celebration of Glenn’s life will be held at a later date.
