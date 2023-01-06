Glenn G. Gautsch, 84, of Sunbury, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Glenn was the youngest child of Maurice and Olive (Orner) Gautsch of Northumberland. He graduated from Northumberland High School in 1957. He was a tried-and-true Pineknotter.
During Glenn’s life, he enjoyed traveling extensively, fishing, hunting and spending time with family.
Glenn was a lifelong active member of First Baptist Church of Sunbury where he served as a deacon and trustee.
Glenn was active in Truckers for Christ (TFC), New Tribes Mission (NTM) and served for many years as a volunteer at Word of Life in New York and Ontario.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Suzanne Gautsch, formerly Gasull. They had three daughters all of whom survive, Glenna and Dale Rearick of Sunbury, Robin and Jeff Treon of Sunbury and Maria and Tomas Eriksson of Stockholm, Sweden. They had five grandchildren who survive, Drew and Angie Fatool of Sunbury, Jade and Tim Boetsch of Sunbury, Megan and Brad Catherman of Lewisburg, Hope and Zach Pfautz of Lewisburg, Sofia and Andre’ Josefsson of Sweden, and his 10 great-grandchildren.
Glenn was preceded in death by his seven siblings.
Visitation with the family will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the First Baptist Church in Sunbury, where the funeral service will be held promptly at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9. A short time of visitation will be held at 9 a.m., before the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Glenn’s memory may be made to the Missions Fund at First Baptist Church, 115 S. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.