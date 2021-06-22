Glenn G. Shively, 85, Dewey, Ariz. Jun 22, 2021 Jun 22, 2021 Glenn G. Shively, 85, of Dewey, Arizona, formerly of Millmont, Pa., passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in his home. A full obituary and local service through Roupp Funeral Home to be announced at a later date. Tags Arizona Pa. Obituary Glenn G. Sheaffer Service Funeral Home Pass Away Glenn G. Shively Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries Smith, Cynthia BROSCIOUS, Justin Aug 8, 1997 - Jun 20, 2021 BROSIOUS, Justin Aug 8, 1997 - Jun 20, 2021 GOLDER, JoAnn Aug 7, 1934 - Jun 20, 2021 Foust, Nancy BAIR, Eleanor M. Jun 23, 1937 - Jun 21, 2021 SHADE, Larry Jun 22, 1962 - Jun 11, 2021 KUSTER, Robert Jan 28, 1928 - Jun 20, 2021 LANDIS, Anthony Mar 3, 1969 - Jun 21, 2021 LAUVER, Kay Oct 26, 1930 - Jun 14, 2021 Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints