Glenn Gilbert Shively, 85, of Dewey, Arizona, passed away in his home on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Glenn was born March 5, 1936, in Lewisburg, to the late Ned M. and Pauline M. (Leitzel) Shively of Millmont.
He graduated from Mifflinburg High School in 1955 where he wrestled for the high school team. Glenn joined the Air Force shortly after high school. During his 21 years of service, he was stationed at Little Rock, Ark., Abilene, Texas, and Mtn. Home, Idaho. Tours of duty also included Goose Bay Labrador, Guam and Vietnam. Glenn was very proud of his service to his country and reminisced about it many times throughout the years.
Glenn was an avid barbed wire collector and belonged to a variety of clubs and organizations. He was nationally known for his extensive collection and knowledge and traveled to many conventions throughout the years.
He loved living in the west which included Las Vegas, where he moved to in 1978, and the Dewey-Humboldt area near Prescott which he relocated to in 1989. Glenn enjoyed the beauty of the desert and the breathtaking mountain views from the deck of his home. He traveled the U.S. and did so extensively throughout the years but he was most at home in Dewey.
Glenn is survived by his two daughters and one son-in-law, Glenda L. (John) Sheaffer of Mifflinburg, and Lisa A. Vaught of Crossville, Tenn.; granddaughter, Bonnie L. (Zimmerman) Roush of Mifflinburg; great-grandchildren, Breanna and Kolby Roush of Mifflinburg; four stepgrandchildren and their spouses, Lori (Joe) Zimmerman of Etters, Cindy (Mark) Bowman of Mifflinburg, Christine (Blair Wertz) Sheaffer of Millmont, and John G. (Jennifer) Sheaffer of Lewisburg; five stepgreat-grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Garth L. (Helen) Shively of Mifflinburg; one niece and her husband, Joy (Pat) Nieli and their daughter, Elizabeth.
He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Eyvonne, in 1934; and preceded his son-in-law, Jimmy N. Vaught, who passed away July 30, 2021.
On behalf of Glenn, Glenda and Lisa, we wish to thank Rob and Sandi Benson of Dewey, Ariz., for their love, support and friendship over the years.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, in the Hartleton Cemetery, with Pastor Richard DeVett officiating. Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
