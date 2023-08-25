Glenn H. Lunger, 89, of Danville, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Mansion Nursing Home, Sunbury.
He was born Nov. 19, 1933, in Danville, the son of the late Howard L. and Lorene M. (Kocher) Lunger.
He was a 1951 graduate of Danville High School.
Devoted to serving his country, Glenn enlisted in the Air Force on Feb. 19, 1953. For four years, he proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on Feb. 18, 1957, attaining the rank of S/SGT. Glenn's service to his nation instilled in him values of discipline, integrity, and a strong work ethic that he carried throughout his lifetime.
Glenn was a real estate broker for many years in the Danville area.
In earlier years, he was a member of Mausdale United Church of Christ, where he was always willing to help whenever the need would arise.
Glenn thoroughly enjoyed motorcycle riding. He found joy in simple pleasures. Whether it was spending quality time with his children and cherished grandchildren or enjoying the beauty of nature while hunting, Glenn appreciated the beauty in life's everyday moments with his flower gardening, mowing grass, bird feeding and providing bluebird houses. He had a warm smile that brightened the lives of anyone fortunate enough to know him.
He will be deeply missed by his loved ones and his memory will remain etched in their hearts as they remember his loving nature, unwavering support, and dedication to those he cared for. It is in times like these that we reflect on the impact Glenn had on our lives and honor the legacy he leaves behind. One of his favorite sayings in life was “I figure that I am only going around once in this life, so I am going to enjoy it.”
He is survived by two sons, Mark Lunger of Northumberland and Randall Lunger and his wife Karen of Sunbury; and one daughter, Holly Kieffer and her husband Paul of Sunbury. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Jonathan Lunger, Beth (Andrew) Memmer, Erin (Bryan) Karpinski, Lane (Nick) Natale, Adam (Kristin) Lunger, Sara (Lance) Bittner, Rachel (Steven) Rossi; as well as two stepgrandchildren, Nicholas Splitt and Matthew (Morgan) Splitt; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Darlis L. Pope of Danville; one nephew, Jeffrey (Kathy) Pope; and one niece, Ann (Michael) Danese and their families.
A celebration of Glenn’s life will be private and held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Christopher Barnes officiating. Military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard and the United States Air Force Honor Guard. Burial will also be private at the convenience of the family in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Danville.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Camp Victory, 58 Camp Victory Road, Millville, PA 17846.
