Glenn I. Tharp Sr., 89, of Centre Twp., Middleburg, passed away on Friday, June 18, at his home.
He was born May 13, 1932, in Mount Pleasant Mills, a son of the late Walter R. and Grace S. (Heintzelman) Tharp. On Dec. 13, 1952, he married the former Esther M. Knouse who survives.
Glenn served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
He attended the Forest Hill Evangelical Methodist Church.
Glenn worked his entire life as a carpenter. He worked for various area contractors including more than 40 years with the Ewing Family Contractors.
Glenn was a gifted and avid woodworker. The joy in his life were his grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Esther of 68 years, are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Glenn Tharp Jr., Tim and Mary Tharp, and Philip and Louann Tharp; one daughter and son-in-law, Chris and Jeff Hansel; nine grandchildren, Lisa Hook, Shane and Preston Tharp, Julia, Joseph, Andrew, Adisson, Eli, and Paige Hansel; 12 great-grandchildren and one expected; one great-great-grandson; and one brother, Walter Tharp Jr.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Barbara Ann; one grandson, David Tharp; and five sisters, Verna Beaver, Dorothy Lewis, Betty Castro, Shirley Zechman, and Connie Tharp.
Family and friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Brent W. Lenhart officiating.
Burial with full military honors accorded by the Middlewest Veterans Honor Guards will follow in Richfield Evangelical Methodist Church Cemetery.