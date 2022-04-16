Glenn L. Wagner, 83, Beaver Springs

Glenn L. Wagner, 83, of Wagner Ave., passed away on April 15, 2022, at William Penn Nursing Home in Lewistown. He was born on July 17, 1938, in Beaver Springs, a son of the late Sherman and Dorothy (Kline) Wagner. He was married to Melvina A. (Furgison) Wagner who survives.
Glenn was a 1956 graduate of West Snyder High School.After high school, Glenn served in the National Guard. He worked previously as a truck driver for Bickel's and later as a custodian for the Midd-West School District until his retirement.
Glenn was a lifetime member of St. John's "Ridge" Lutheran Church.
Glenn was an avid Braves fan and loved spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Glenn Wagner Jr. and Rodney and Fawnda Furgison; one daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Cameron "Shay" Hillard; five grandchildren, Zane, Taylor, Carli, Katelyn and Trey; nine great-grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Stella Wagner; one sister and brother-in-law, Elda and Bob Morcha, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Services will be private.
Burial will be in the Black Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.