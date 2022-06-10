Glenn M. Embeck, 84, of Milton died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Milton Nursing and Rehab Center, Milton.
Born in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Henry M. and Rosella M. (Yagel) Embeck.
Glenn leaves behind his wife of 66 years; Barbara Ann (King) Embeck, one son and daughter-in-law; Mark and Barbara Embeck of Dauphin, two daughters; Lori and Pamela both of Milton and two granddaughters; Elizabeth Embeck of Newark, Delaware and Courtney Sampsell of Mifflinburg. He was preceded in death by one daughter; Deborah Sampsell and one grandson; Chad Sampsell.
Glenn was a service manager for Lewisburg Auto Supply which later became Herander Pontiac. He also worked as a mechanic for Kelly Mobile Homes and RV Services both in Lewisburg and Robbin's Marine in Milton. While at Kelly he also managed Gray Squirrel Campsites in Troxelville. His skills as a mechanic were unmatched; folks called him from far and wide for his expertise and he freely offered his help to many in need. A former employer often said Glenn could fix anything but a broken heart, but on a few occasions, he may have even managed to do that.
Glenn loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He spent much of his retirement time in his woodshop crafting furniture. He was a member of Montandon Baptist Church and belonged to the Milton Fish and Game Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montandon Baptist Church, 257 Main Street, Milton, PA 17847
All services for Glenn are being handled privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front Street, Milton.
For Online Condolences please go to www.DaleRanck.om