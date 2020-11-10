Glenn S. Witmer Sr., 85, of Northumberland, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his home.
Born in Shamokin Dam on Aug. 15, 1935, he was the son of the late Thomas F. and Beulah M. (Gelnett) Witmer. He was married to the former Margaret “Peggy” Treas and together they celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Glenn was a mechanic working with Witmer Sales and Service in Sunbury. He was a member of the Kreamer Sportsman Club, Norry Gun Club and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed camping with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Mark T. Witmer and his wife Nicole, of Northumberland; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a sister, Betty Paes, of Refton.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Clayton T. Witmer.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.