Glenn “Fuzz” Trutt Jr., 83, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Family and friends are welcome to a celebration of life from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the New Berlin Social Hall, 415 High St., New Berlin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society-Colon Cancer, in Glenn’s memory.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
