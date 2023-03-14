Glenn W. Hooks, 99, a long-time resident of 30 Chestnut St., Shamokin Dam, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Saturday, March 4, 2023. He passed peacefully in his sleep at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Ken and Carol Meckley in Litchfield Park, Arizona.
Glenn and his wife Gladys were long-time members of the Sunbury Bible Church. They made many dear friends there including Joyce Williams, Doreen and Bob Sankey and Wally and Judy Harpster.
He was preceded in death by his son, Larry Glenn Hooks; and his wife Gladys May (Cartwright) Hooks.
Glenn is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Ken Meckley, of Litchfeld Park, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Larry “Chip” Glenn Hooks II of Knoxville, Tenn., Jennifer Green of Litchfield Park, Joseph Kyle Hooks of Valparaiso, Ind., and Michael Meckley of Litchfield Park; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Harold Hooks of Kittanning, Pa.; and one sister, Virginia Peterson of Illinois.
Glenn was a proud veteran of the Army and spoke for numerous organizations on Memorial Day.
A graveside service will be held May 20 in Kittanning.