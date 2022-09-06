Gloria A. Diggan, 74, of Milton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
Born in Washingtonville on March 1, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd Geiswhite and Adah (Hilkert) Aunkst. She was married to Frederick E. Diggan Jr. until his death in 2003.
Gloria was a 1966 graduate of Warrior Run High School and had worked for Murphy’s Mart, and Ames Department Store of Lewisburg, and Weis Markets of Milton.
She loved to crochet and was a member of the Milton VFW Dart Ball team.
Gloria is survived by three children, Gene Diggan and his wife Lucinda of Milton, Frederick Pennycoff Jr. and his wife Marilyn of Watsontown, and Lisa Lehman and her husband Doug of Sunbury; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a brother and a sister.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, in the Lewisburg Cemetery with the Rev. John E. Lee officiating.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, in the Lewisburg Cemetery with the Rev. John E. Lee officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.