Gloria Ann Smith, 84, of Doylestown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
Gloria was born Tuesday, Sept. 14, 1937, and raised in Swengel, Pa., to the late Owen and Jane (Burd) Steese. She had lived in the Doylestown area since 2009.
Gloria faithfully loved the Lord; she attended the Grace Church — Barberton Campus. As a pastor’s wife, she was very involved in spreading the word of the Lord, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family, and spending hours making just the right card of encouragement to brighten someone’s day.
Along with her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Richard A. Smith Sr.; sisters, Marietta Raker, Dolly Greenland, and Joan Breon; and brother, Wayne Steese.
She is survived by her son, Richard A. Jr. (Renea) Smith; daughter, Sue (Steve) Zollinger; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Michael Steese; sisters, Deanna (Rick) Mangus, Bonnie Kaufman, Sharon (David) Smith, Theresa Shirk; and many other loving family and friends.
A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Grace Church — Barberton Campus, 629 Wesleyan Ave., Barberton, Ohio 44203, with a time of visitation from 10-11 a.m.
Gloria’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to the nurses and staff with Hospice of Summa for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Summa.
You are invited to mooreffh.com to view Gloria’s tribute wall and offer condolences and share memories.