Gloria B. Myers, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Phoenix, where she had resided with her daughter Carole for the past several years. She was 93.
Gloria was born in Lewisburg, Pa., on Nov. 26, 1928, to Verna and J. Lee Boyer. She was married for 69 years to William C. Myers who preceded her in death in 2017.
She attended nursing school in Philadelphia prior to her marriage, and was a long-time member of Christ Lutheran Church, where she was a substitute organist and a member of the bell choir. In 1991, she retired after more than 30 years at Bucknell University, where she worked at the Bertrand Library.
She is survived by her brother, John Boyer (Lois); daughters, Carole Roberts (Frank) and Beverly Batson (Doug); and son, David Myers (Cyndy), as well as four grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services will be private.