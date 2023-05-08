Gloria Buckley Boyer, 87, of Lewisburg, formerly of Danville and Riverside for 41 years, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
She was born Jan. 5, 1936, in Danville, a daughter of the late Edward J. and Ethel (Lewis) Buckley.
Gloria graduated from Danville High School in 1953 and attended Bloomsburg State Teachers College, where she was active in school activities.
She was employed in various secretarial and administrative positions at Kennedy Van Saun, Danville; Merck, Riverside; and Danville Elementary School.
Gloria volunteered at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, where she worked the hospitality cart going from room to room with magazines, candy, and personal items for people to purchase. She enjoyed meeting people while delivering meals on wheels and volunteering at the American Red Cross.
She loved cooking meals for people who were recovering from surgery and illness.
Gloria was a faithful member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, Winfield, having served on the PPR, Trustees, and Mission Outreach committees. She could always be found in the kitchen helping to cook meals for different occasions and serving snacks to the kids during Vacation Bible School. Gloria loved her church family very much.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Laurie L. and Richard Lindner of Sun City, Arizona; one brother, David Buckley of Danville; one sister-in-law, Ruby Buckley of Northumberland; and many nieces and nephews that Gloria loved very much, including a niece, June Mull, of Milton.
She was preceded in death by her kind and loving son, David W. Boyer on April 11, 2020; and six siblings, William Buckley, Marie Springer, Edward Buckley, Dorothy Campbell, Donald Buckley, and John Buckley.
The Asprey family invited Gloria to become a part of their family and she sure did, being the stand-in grandmother for five weddings, and attending every celebration they held kept her pretty busy. She loved them all and was grateful for all the love and kindness they showed her. Thanks to Emro Asprey, Kelly Smith, Robin Arner, Candy Boob, Kim Soderlund and Gerri Brouse and their families.
Family and friends are welcome to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 24 State Route 304, Winfield, where the memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. with Pastor Zach Woods officiating.
Burial will be private in the Fairview Cemetery, Danville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to either Trinity United Methodist Church, 24 State Route 304, Winfield, PA 17889, or the Pennsylvania SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.