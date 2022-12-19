Gloria E. Nornhold, 91, formerly of Middleburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. She had recently been a guest at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.
She was born Sept. 9, 1931, in Spring Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Cluney Knepp and Mary Jane (Smith) Knepp Hummel. She was married to Richard T. Nornhold Sr. who preceded her in death in 2008.
Gloria had been employed at Kinney Shoes in Beaver Springs and when her husband was sheriff of Snyder County, she served as a deputy sheriff and as the Snyder County Jail matron.
Gloria attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Middleburg and was a former member of the Moose.
She enjoyed hunting and fishing, quilting, gardening, going to the family cabin, and watching the wildlife from her window.
Surviving are four children, Larae (Dale) Keister, Dennis (Kathy) Crossgrove, Keith (Barbara) Crossgrove, Karen (Chris) Bickhart; stepchildren, Linda (Keith) Long, Richard T. Nornhold Jr., Dennis (Patricia) Nornhold, Robin (Beth) Nornhold; grandchildren, Tracy Davis, Christa and Taylor Bickhart, David and Jeffrey Crossgrove, and Trent Nornhold; stepgrandchildren, Ryan, Mark and Jeffrey, and Jordan and Alexandra Nornhold; great-grandchildren, Austin and Cody Davis; great-great-grandson, Oliver Davis; and numerous stepgreat-grandchildren; and a brother, Randall (Helen) Knepp, of McClure.
She was preceded in death by two children, Linda Shambach and Troy Nornhold; a sister, Vesta M. (Richard) Teats; and a brother, Sterrill A. (Carrie) Knepp.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 2 with Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village Chaplain, Rev. Marian K. Anderson officiating
Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.
Contributions to honor Gloria may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Arthritis Foundation.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to Gloria’s home health providers and the staff at the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.