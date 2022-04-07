Gloria Jean (Herrold) Adams, 76, of Port Trevorton, entered into peaceful rest on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Nottingham Village in Northumberland. She joins her beloved and eternal savior, Jesus Christ, in Heaven, forever. She leaves this earth with an undeniable imprint on her family.
Born Oct. 31, 1945, in Norristown, she was the first-born child and daughter to Guy and Louise T. (Rowe) Herrold of Port Trevorton. She was married to her loving husband Paul G. Adams of Port Trevorton since 1982. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are three sons, Norman L. Showers Jr., Douglas E. Showers and his wife Lisa (Eaton), and Bryan K. Showers and his wife Janel (Piper).
Of immeasurable importance are the 16 grandchildren she positively impacted throughout their lives. Ben Showers and his wife Ashley, Katelyn Rathmell and her husband Phill, Nic Showers, Anthony Showers, Caleb Showers, Laura Aurand and her husband Jonathon, Miciah Showers, Adam Showers, Evelyn Raker and her husband John, Faylee Showers, Gideon Showers, Isaac Showers, Olivia Showers, Emmalee Showers, Adelee Showers and Cassandra Showers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Guy Jr. and Eugene Michael at birth.
She spent her 25-year working career as an RSA at the Selinsgrove State Center. She loved and respected her co-workers, and the individuals that resided there. They all loved her.
Her imprint is unquestionably best seen on her children and grandchildren. She was a loyal mother to her three boys; proud of their accomplishments, and always there for them. She is responsible for raising them into men, and all of the goodness in them. They could not have done this without her.
There has never been a better Grandma. Ask one of her grandchildren about her, and get ready to listen about how much they adored her. She loved her 16 grandchildren, and always had quality time for them. She remembered every important moment of their lives. From tea parties, and thoughtful gifts, given to her eight granddaughters, to advice and warmth always given to her eight grandsons. She was the perfect grandmother. She glowed when talking about each and every one of them. They made her happy, and she made all of them much better people. Their childhoods were made forever memorable because of her. Anyone in her family could stop in at any time, unannounced, and receive a warm hug, snacks, a cooked meal, or whatever else they desired. Christmas time was made incredible year after year by the thoughtful gifts and gestures from this perfect Grandma. They always found purely unconditional love in her. She loved every moment with them, and because of this, they adored her like no other. She was passionate about these kids, and the most important contribution she ever gave was to making them the best people they could be. She shared the love of the Lord with them. This time was spent wisely. There is no greater gift in this world.
Until we see you again, we all want you to know how much you meant to us, and that we genuinely love you.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Pastor David Kropf officiating.
Burial will be in Chapman Community Chapel’s cemetery, Port Trevorton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made be made in loving memory of Gloria to Chapman Community Chapel, 94 Silver Creek Road, Port Trevorton, PA 17864.