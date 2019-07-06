Gloria Jean Frymoyer, 76, Mount Pleasant Mills

Gloria Jean Frymoyer, 76, of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered into rest on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Teresa. She was the wife of the late Robert Louis Frymoyer.
Gloria was born Aug. 3, 1942, in Danville, a daughter of the late Bennie and Sarah (Willow) Frey.
She attended Aline United Methodist Church, Mount Pleasant Mills.
Gloria enjoyed baking, camping, and caring for her home. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gloria is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Roger and Terrie Frymoyer and Kevin and Teresa Frymoyer; five grandchildren, Brent and Amy Goodling, Ashley Koch, Marisa Peck, Zachary Frymoyer and his girlfriend Karley Doyle, and Mary and Jordan Hassinger; nine great-grandchildren, Jaden Koch, Britney Koch, Matthew Varner, Alyssa Goodling, Brayden Peck, Blake Goodling, Isabella Peck, Joshua Koch, and Emmaleey Hassinger; two sisters, Catherine Goodling and Gloria’s twin, Ruth Maneval and her husband John; her companion of 17 years, Leroy Bordner and his children, Christine Bickhart and her companion Terry Herrold, Angela Bordner, Michele and Scott Feltman, and Michele and Doug Varner.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Frey; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Goodling.
There will be no viewing. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Gloria to Aline United Methodist Church, 400 Aline Church Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, is assisting the family with the arrangements.