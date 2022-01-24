Gloria M. Orren, 89, of 402 Buggy Lane, Mifflinburg, entered into eternal peace at 8:13 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at home surrounded by her family, after battling Alzheimer’s disease. She is now reunited with her husband of 64 years, George W. “Bill” Orren Jr., who preceded her in death Dec. 23, 2021.
Because COVID cases prevented the family from welcoming loved ones to George’s services, they will hold a Celebration of Life for both parents on Saturday.
Gloria was born June 20, 1932, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Joseph and Angeline (Zaniewski) Wisniewski. On Nov. 28, 1957, at St. Stanislaus Church in Shamokin, she married Bill, beginning a life of love and mutual support.
A 1950 graduate of Shamokin High School, Gloria received a bachelor’s degree in political science with minors in religion and education from Bucknell University in 1994, one week before she retired.
She was employed at Bucknell in the Registrar and Admissions offices for 21 years.
Gloria was happy when those around her were happy. With Bill, she created memorable Sunday dinners for her children and grandchildren. Her favorite part was sitting around the table afterward, laughing and sharing stories. She will be remembered for her kindness, selflessness, and the joy she brought to others.
She attended the occasions that mattered to her family: athletic events, music and dance recitals, awards ceremonies, graduations, etc. She and Bill traveled the western states by train, took a cruise to Alaska, and toured Italy when their son was stationed there.
A devout Catholic, she learned at an early age to lean on God while working through life’s troubles. She quietly helped others, including washing the curtains of a neighbor who fell when cleaning windows. She treated everyone kindly, but her protective nature flared when bullies picked on anyone around her.
Proud of her country, she always flew an American flag. She was also proud of her Polish heritage and being a second-generation American. She had spunk, learning to ride a bike and play the piano when she was older, and starting college at the age of 52. She liked shopping, especially at Christmas with her daughters.
She was nominated for and received the Sts. Cyril and Methodius Servant Leadership Award. She treasured her sister, brothers and sisters-in-law, her husband’s family and all her nieces and nephews.
Surviving are seven children and their spouses, Drs. George W. “Bill” III and Rita Verma Orren of Selinsgrove, Anne and Larry Shoemaker of North Carolina, Holly and Terry Morgan of Mifflinburg, Cindy and Keith Herman of Winfield, Leslie and Randall Herman of Winfield, Tom and Shelly Orren of Mifflinburg, and Marcia and David Cooney of Mifflinburg; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Arlene Wisniewski of Wilmington, Delaware; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Erma and Donald Hower of Mifflinburg; 16 grandchildren and their spouses/fiance(e)s, Brett Orren and Kayla Chee, and Nisha Orren; Matthew, Bradley and Michael Shoemaker and Alexa Dysch; Allison (Morgan) and Joseph Blyler, and Emily Morgan; Ellie Herman-Connelly and Peirce Connelly, and Kevin Herman; Mary Herman and Kevin Mostik, James and Elizabeth Herman, and Peter Herman; Amy (Orren) and Casey Lynott, and Samantha Orren; and Sarah Cooney and Brendan Szefinski, and Andrew Cooney; and two great-grandchildren, Adalyn and Juliette Blyler.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Delores Wisniewski; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Marianne Wisniewski; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Phyllis (Orren) and Harry Deaner, and Donna (Orren) and Stan Kiec; niece, Sharon (Kiec) Sears; and father- and mother-in-law, George W. Sr., and Beatrice Orren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted by Rev. Matthew Larlick at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at St. George Catholic Church, 775 Forest Hill Road, Mifflinburg.
Burial will follow in the Twin Churches Cemetery, White Deer Township.
Family and friends are welcome for a visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. A Celebration of Life for both Gloria and George will start at 11:30, for a time of reflection and sharing memories.
In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the family respectfully asks all attendees to wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate or mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.