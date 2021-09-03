Gloria R. Marie Carter, of Lock Haven, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
Born Sept. 3, 1929, she was the daughter of William and Sara Macklem.
She was a 1947 graduate of Lock Haven High School.
Gloria worked at Sylvania, Bobbie Brooks and the Woolrich plant in Blanchard.
She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, attending St. Agnes Catholic Church.
She enjoyed her family, many friends and the “Caprio family.”
She filled the lives of those who knew and loved her with a smile and kindness. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Her sons, Larry and Michael, preceded her in death as well as her special guy, Jay Caprio.
She leaves behind two grandchildren, Steve Carter and Nikkie Lee; and Gwen Lemmerman, Michael’s longtime companion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 3 E. Walnut St., Lock Haven with Rev. Father Joseph Orr officiating.
Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Moriarty Funeral Home & Crematory, 112 E. Church St., Lock Haven.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clinton County S.P.C.A. through the funeral home.
Online condolences may be given by visiting www.moriartyfuneral.com