Gloria S. Hunt, 84, Selinsgrove

Gloria S. Hunt, loving wife and mother, went to be with Lord on Nov. 15, 2022. Gloria passed away peacefully at her home.
Gloria was born on Oct. 18, 1938, in Albuquerque, N.M. She came to live in Selinsgrove, Pa., when her husband retired from the Air Force in 1975.
She is preceded in death by her husband Frank S. Hunt; daughter, Arlene Synder, and son, Anthony Hunt.
She is survived by her daughters, Eva DeLuna and Maria Mercer; her son Samuel Hunt; and by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Services were held privately on Nov. 23, 2022.