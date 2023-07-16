MILTON — Six years after opening their first laundromat in Milton, Lyle and Jessica Brouse have expanded their businesses to owning 10 in the Valley, with a goal of reaching 20 laundromats over the next seven years.
Some of their locations are in Mount Carmel, Shamokin, Sunbury, Milton, Watsontown, Lewisburg, Beaver Springs, and Lewistown.
The Brouses, both Milton High School graduates, have found their niche in the Valley, and beyond, and it all started “seven or eight years ago,” Lyle said. “We had saved up some money and my wife wanted to start her own business. But we didn’t know what to do.”
“So, we reached out on social media at the time and asked the question, what did Milton need?” said Jessica. “And someone said we need a nice laundromat. That started us in the laundromat business.”
Their first laundromat was built in 2017 and opened in April of that year. “It took us two or three years to really get it going,” Lyle said. “We didn’t know anything about running a laundromat when we started. Keeping it clean and maintenance was the biggest thing. It took us three years to get comfortable in the business, and then we kept growing really fast.”
They were able to push through COVID by initiating free drop-off services for the elderly, when the pandemic first started.
In the last year-and-a-half they grew by five locations. They want to do three more before the end of 2023.
They have purchased laundromats and refurbished them; other times they built them from scratch, he said. The Sunbury laundromat, for example, was just a furniture showroom. The Sunbury laundromat, with equipment cost “just under half-a-million dollars to build,” Lyle said.
“My wife and myself are investing almost $1 million in our laundromats by the end of 2023,” said Lyle. “We are ‘going green” at four of our laundromat locations.”
The Brouses recently finished a huge portion of the project at their Lewistown laundromat with a $270,000 investment in energy-efficient equipment.
“Our last portion in Lewistown is another $70,000 investment in solar panels in the fall to be 90 percent energy independent from the grid,” Lyle explained
Their Mifflinburg location is getting a complete retooling with a $175,000 investment in 24 new washers and 22 dryers that are energy efficient. And their Beaver Springs location will be getting 19 new washers with a total $110,000 investment.
Lastly, Lyle said, “our Watsontown location will be getting a 22-washer replacement at a cost of $105,000 and a $160,000 solar system in order to be 100 percent energy independent.
“That system will be powering not only a laundromat, but also three apartments, a mini arcade room and, potentially, an ice cream parlor and sub shop, if things go precisely to plan on my new tenant moving in this winter with the ice cream and sub shop,” Lyle said.
The Brouses are starting to use solar panels “at all the laundromats that we own the property on,” Lyle explained.
“We’ve crunched the numbers,” he said, “and we expect this $1 million investment to bring back 4 million dollars in savings over 22 and-a-half years.”