More than a handful of notes land on the desk in old, school, hand-written form each week. Some offer attaboys, many offer critiques or criticism, some fair, others not so much.
I read them all, even the nasty ones. Every bit of information is important — good and bad.
Those that offer the harshest notes almost never come with a signature. Because, well, you know how brave people can be when they don’t have to sign their name on something. That’s why most newspapers have a policy that all Letters to the Editor must be accompanied by the author’s name. That’s also the reason my photo and name are at the top of this column.
There’s little patience for people who won’t put their name on something. That’s a growing number thanks to the anonymity and lack of personal contact social media has created.
There are also emails. Some come from clearly fake email addresses. Others do sign their name and I appreciate that because they stood up to be counted.
Again, it’s a mixed bag, but always helpful to digest.
Some digital or print notes are creative with their language and spelling, those almost always trend toward the ones my mom shouldn’t see. Others are complimentary, offering thanks for coverage of something or making sure to send a kind word to a reporter on a job well done.
Of recent ilk, are more of the former — the not-so-friendly ones.
A recent email slammed me for being woke and using the newspaper to promote a woke agenda in an area where that doesn’t fly. And that was actually the most polite thing the note said. You can guess what content the note was directed toward. I bet you only need one guess.
But hey, at least they signed their name. Good on them.
I ranted previously in this space about woke and how many people — even those who cry to the rooftops that they will not stand for woke in their country — can’t actually define what it means.
I have no idea what woke exactly means, either. To a lot of broad-brush people, it’s simply something they don’t agree with, something different. There’s even a catchy slogan, “Go woke, go broke.”
Trying to shut down something different isn’t something to be proud of. It portends a lack of empathy and compassion, an ignorance of history or an incapability of learning and evolving.
Here’s some breaking news that we’ve all heard before: Just because something doesn’t fit into your wheelhouse, or is different from what you feel doesn’t mean it’s wrong, or bad, or stripping you of your long-standing beliefs.
We can agree to disagree. That’s fine and can lead to healthy debate.
What we are told is that having t-shirts with rainbows on them at superstores is a big problem. Rainbows on my beer cans? Practically blasphemy. People will drive a steamroller over cases of beer they have already paid for. That’ll show ‘em.
It does show them. It shows us all that after shouting for years that cancel culture was dumb and over-the-top, canceling something wasn’t your issue. It was what was being canceled.
Because if it was about actual fear of erasing culture or history, or boosting a level of inclusivity and community, you’d stand up against canceling anything.
