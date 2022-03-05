Goldie I. Buch, 93, Sunbury

Goldie I. Buch, formerly of Comfort Road, Sunbury, and most recently a resident at The Mansion in Sunbury went to her Lord on March 4, 2022.
Born on May 20, 1928, the elder daughter of the late George and Mary Luella (Campbell) Longacre, and later loving cared for by her stepmother, the late Marian Longacre, Goldie married Robert S. Buch in 1947. Their marital union spanned more than 50 years before Robert’s passing in 1998.
A graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School, Goldie’s life was one of service and care and she was a tremendous baker. During her lifetime, she worked for her Uncle Earl’s restaurant (the Ranch) in Northumberland, Grand Way and Westinghouse in Sunbury. She was an Avon representative. She was a talented seamstress. She sold her fabulous baked goods at the Market House and her candies and apple dumplings and pies were like none other. Her specialty decorated cakes were made over many years for all her grandchildren and for several more friends and loved ones.
Goldie was a devout Christian. Her faithful service included hosting Good News Club for several years in her home.
Goldie is survived by her son, Robert E. (Brenda) Buch; and her daughter Debra M. Bastian (John McAlanis, companion); and her son-in-law Walter Schaffer. Her daughter Darlene, who faithfully cared for her mother, passed away on Nov. 13, 2019. Goldie has six grandchildren: Troy (Rachelle) Sprenkle, Bobbi (Trent) Lebo, Justin Bastian, Corey Buch, Andy (Janelle) Buch and Stephanie Bastian, and nine great-grandchildren.
Goldie is also survived by her brother, Roy Lenig of Northumberland, and her sisters-in-law, Rose Buch and Sally Longacre. She was preceded in death by her loving sister and brother-in-law, Elenor and Gene Strouse of Northumberland; her brothers, Wayne and David Longacre of Selinsgrove, and sister-in-law, Betty Lenig.
The family asks memorial donations be made to a food pantry of donor’s choice. Goldie’s dinner table was always prepared to welcome and serve unanticipated guests.
Services will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at and provided by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland. A viewing will commence at 11 a.m followed by a funeral service at noon. Interment will be at Northumberland Memorial Park, Route 61, Stonington.