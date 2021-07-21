Goldie L. Womer, 101, of Middleburg, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at The Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
She was born July 1, 1920, in Northumberland, a daughter of the late Abner and Harriet Catherine (Nace) Kratzer. She was married to John Peter Snook who died in 1943. On Aug. 5, 1950, she married William Paul Womer who preceded her in death on Aug. 27, 2016.
She had been employed at VanHorn's, Shade Mountain as a cook and also at Nite-Craft, Sunbury. She spent many years assisting her husband in the operation of the family farm.
Goldie was a member of the Paxtonville United Methodist Church and had volunteered for many years at RiverWoods.
She enjoyed quilting, sewing, and plastic canvas, and spent many hours cooking, baking and canning.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Lois and David Varner of McAlisterville; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Alvin Snook and Terry and Shirley Womer, all of Middleburg; five grandchildren, Scott (Rebecca) Womer, Melody Varner, Matthew (Sarah) Varner, Rachel (Jacob) Strouse, and Rodney (Tiffany) Snook; and 10 great-grandchildren, Mickayla, Noah, Sage, Rodney, Michelle, Hailey, Shawn, Michael, Layla, and Riley.
She was preceded in death by six siblings, Albert, Milton, and Dora Mae Kratzer, Sadie VanHorn, Esther Lessman, and Vertia Straub.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, at Paxtonville United Methodist Church.
Burial will be in the Paxtonville Cemetery.
Contributions to honor Goldie's memory may be made to the Paxtonville United Methodist Church, PO Box 275, Paxtonville, PA 17861.