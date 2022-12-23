MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS — For more than a century, the Meiserville Inn has been serving food and spirits and now it’s offering patrons a chance to improve their golf game.
For $35 an hour, the golf simulator is available on the second floor of the at the inn, located at 3679 Route 104.
The idea came from Nate Stroik, the brother of inn co-owner, Caleb Stroik, who lives near Harrisburg and has played on numerous golf simulators in that area.
“I didn’t golf at all, but a lot of our patrons do,” said Caleb, who has operated the historic inn with his wife, Miranda, for five years.
After Nate researched what would be needed to operate a virtual driving range, Caleb found the second floor storage area with its 10-foot ceilings was an ideal location for it.
The Stroiks renovated the space, added a long bar-style table and a 75-inch television in the corner which will allow customers to watch sports while swinging clubs.
To ensure that the space could accommodate all players, they had a 6-foot, 6-inch-tall friend test the simulator which offers more than 100 courses, including PGA championship courses Pinehurst and Kiawah, and provides tons of data such as ball speed, spin, direction and distance.
“I’ve improved my drive by 30 yards,” Caleb said.
Nate expects it will be a great draw, especially in the winter months.
“It’s a unique thing,” he said, of having a golf simulator inside a building where patrons can order food and drinks. “There’s not other (nearby) golf simulators associated with a restaurant and bar.”
Golfers who own clubs are asked to bring their own, but there are some available at the inn.
The golf simulator is open during business hours which are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
To reserve the simulator, visit online at meiservillegolf.com or sign in at the kiosk in the inn.