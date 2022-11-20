The Associated Press
SPOKANE, Wash. — Rasir Bolton scored 24 points, Drew Timme added 22, and No. 2 Gonzaga beat cold-shooting No. 4 Kentucky 88-72 on Sunday night in the off-campus Spokane Arena.
Julian Strawther had 20 points and 14 rebounds for Gonzaga (3-1).
Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 points and 15 rebounds for Kentucky (3-2), but was in foul trouble much of the second half.
Kentucky shot just 39% in the game, compared to 56% for Gonzaga.
No. 1 North Carolina 80, James Madison 60
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — RJ Davis scored 21 points, Armando Bacot had 19 points and 23 rebounds and No. 1 North Carolina defeated James Madison to improve to 4-0.
Pete Nance added 11 points and Leaky Black had 12 rebounds as the Tar Heels concluded a four-game homestand.
Takal Molson scored 19 points in James Madison’s first game against a top-ranked team in nearly 32 years. Mezie Offurum had 12 points, Julien Wooden added 11 and Vado Morse finished with 10 for the Dukes (4-1).
No. 5 Baylor 80, No. 8 UCLA 75
LAS VEGAS — LJ Cryer scored 28 points in a potential March preview to lead No. 5 Baylor to a victory over eighth-ranked UCLA in Sunday’s consolation game of the Continental Tire Main Event.
The top-10 teams know what it’s like to go deep into the NCAA Tournament, with Baylor winning the national championship two seasons ago and UCLA making the Final Four the same year.
This game had postseason intensity with 13 lead changes until the Bears (4-1) took the lead for good at 61-53 with an 11-point run midway through the second half. UCLA (3-2) stayed within range, but didn’t catch Baylor.
No. 12 Indiana 86, Miami (Ohio) 56
INDIANAPOLIS — Senior All-American center Trayce Jackson-Davis scored nine of a game-high 17 points for Indiana, which closed the first half on a 22-6 run and cruised to a victory.
The Hoosiers were clinging to a 21-20 lead with 7:43 remaining when Jackson-Davis threw down an alley-oop dunk. Tamar Bates added another one, then Jackson-Davis converted a three-point play.
Indiana (4-0) led 43-26 at half, a margin that grew to 34 at one point in the second half.
Jackson-Davis finished with 16 rebounds for the 33rd double-double of his career. Jalen Hood-Schifino added 12 points for the Hoosiers.
No. 16 Virginia 70, No. 19 Illinois 61
LAS VEGAS — Reece Beekman and his Virginia Cavaliers capped an emotional week by going on a late 13-point run to defeat Illinois and win the Continental Tire Main Event.
No. 24 Texas A&M 67, Loyola Chicago 49
CONWAY, S.C. — Backup Henry Coleman III scored 13 points and Julius Marble scored 11 points in Texas A&M’s win over Loyola Chicago in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
Tyrece Radford made a layup to break a 9-all tie and the Aggies led the rest of the game. Texas A&M built a 33-22 halftime lead and extended it to 52-32 on Marble’s layup with 9:53 remaining.
Despite shooting 4 for 17 from beyond the 3-point line, Texas A&M (3-2) went 18 for 32 inside the arc.
Philip Alston scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Loyola Chicago (2-3).
No. 25 UConn 95, Delaware State 60
HARTFORD, Conn. — Adama Sanogo scored 26 points to lead UConn over Delaware State.
Donovan Clingan had 16 points and three blocked shots, Jordan Hawkins finished 11 points and nine rebounds, Joe Calcaterra added 11 points, five rebounds and five assists and Alex Karaban scored 10 points for unbeaten UConn (5-0).
Jevin Muniz scored 21 points and Kyle Johnson added 15 for Delaware State (1-4).