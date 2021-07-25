Montour County has had just 45 new cases of COVID-19 since May 1 and just one cumulative new case this month. One of the reasons is that Montour County leads the entire state in the number of the population aged 10 or older that is fully vaccinated.
As of Tuesday, the state Department of Health (DOH) reported that nearly 68.3 percent of Montour County residents are fully vaccinated. Consider it a job well done.
That doesn’t mean the job is done.
Even as the COVID data continues to show the effectiveness of the vaccines, too many Americans, including many in our region, remain reluctant to get the vaccine. In Northumberland (44.8%), Union (41%) and Snyder (36.6%) counties, less than half of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to the DOH.
Some are awaiting full approval by the Food and Drug Administration. Others are waiting for more information. But there remains a large swath of the population that simply won’t get the vaccine. The reasons vary from religious reasons to the anti-vaccine crowd and the “there’s a microchip in there” group to the “I’m not taking Biden’s shot” crowd.
There are 17 counties across Pennsylvania where fewer than 40 percent of residents are fully vaccinated — shocking, disappointing, troubling and dangerous news considering the number of vaccines available now.
Even more dangerous is the flood of misinformation still emerging from a growing number of internet experts and conspiracy theorists who still have no idea the long-term damage they are doing to others.
As we have said in this space before, emerging fully from this pandemic is going to take all of us making the right decisions. Months ago that meant social distancing and proper hygiene. Now it means getting a shot.
It’s about more than your personal stance, though not being vaccinated right now is maybe more dangerous than at any point in the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said this week that 83 percent of all new cases of COVID are the new, much more contagious delta variant. More than 99 percent of the deaths nationwide linked to COVID in recent weeks are people who are not vaccinated.
In many ways, the pandemic continues to feel like it’s easy. While numbers increase nationally and across Pennsylvania, they have remained relatively flat in the Valley.
But for how long? Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, said this week that it has become a pandemic of the unvaccinated.
“Each death is tragic and even more heartbreaking when we know that the majority of these deaths could be prevented with a simple, safe, available vaccine,” she said.
Read those words again. Then go get vaccinated.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.