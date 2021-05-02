Fred Keller and one of his acolytes (Letter to Editor, April 25) disagreed with me on my solution to the immigration challenges on the Mexican/U.S. border namely putting the emphasis on solving the problem in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.
Mel Benjamin suggests my hypocrisy regarding fences and in truth, I have a garden fence to keep the deer from my wife’s flowers, but there is little else to bar a wayfarer from stopping by to chat. You see, I don’t believe good fences make good neighbors.
It is not that I don’t have experience with fences mind you. When I wore a younger man’s clothes, I commanded a company of infantry charged with keeping security along the inter-German border back in the days of the Soviet Union. I saw fences up close complete with barbed wire, landmines, and guard towers outfitted with machine guns. It was not our fence.
The Soviets called it the “anti-fascist” fence but curiously, it was designed to keep East Germans in rather than West Germans out. What separated East from West was an idea that human beings had a right to something we Americans enshrined into our Declaration of Independence (our national statement of purpose) namely the right not only for Americans but for all people (the words read “All Men”) to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. (We were a revolutionary people once.)
While we were to keep to our side of the border, should a desperate German (or any other citizen of a Soviet satellite state) get one foot across that border, we were to help him/her to get the other across. Neither race, religion, nor economic status were to be factors in helping them, only their humanity.
Mr. Benjamin claims that American laws are being shredded and our sovereignty threatened. He offers no evidence as if a simple statement makes it so. The law governing asylum is 8 U.S. Code § 1158 – Asylum and states:
Any alien who is physically present in the United States or who arrives in the United States (whether or not ((my emphasis)) at a designated port of arrival and including an alien who is brought to the United States after having been interdicted in international or United States waters), irrespective of such alien’s status, may apply for asylum.
The law further stipulates that an alien has one year from their date of arrival in which to apply for asylum. Crossing into the U.S. at any point other than a point of entry was and remains a misdemeanor for the first offense punishable with a fine of not less than $50 nor more than $250. Hardly the stuff that rises to a threat to U.S sovereignty.
Part of today’s border problem was manufactured by President Donald Trump. The Trump administration used the COVID crisis along with his already in place “Remain in Mexico” program to essentially shut down the asylum courts. Part of it is the product of the rhetoric of anti-immigration xenophobes. The term “illegal immigrant” is frequently applied to anyone who crosses the border at any point other than a border checkpoint.
Given that the law provides a year to apply for asylum and two feet on U.S. soil are required to apply, the correct term until the year is out is “undocumented.” Another politically charged term is “horde.” Given that the dictionary definition of a horde is “a large number of people,” does substituting the definition for the word humanize the desperate people at our border? I would argue it does.
Finally, I cannot claim myself as a “God-fearing American Christian” as Mr. Benjamin does. I fear that once again goes back to the issue of fences. While it is one thing to claim sympathy for immigrants, it is another to go beyond “thoughts and prayers” (i.e., cheap grace) to action. Seeing the humanity of those at the border seems more in keeping with Christ’s love than putting a fence around the Jewish citizen of Rome’s teachings. Tell me then, what fence separates an American Christian from the rest of us?
Joseph R. Fischer is a retired LTC in the U.S. Army. He lives in Northumberland.