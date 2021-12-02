It was so nice to see “good news” in The Daily Item paper on Friday, Nov. 19, of the Shikellamy High School Marching Braves winning at the Cavalcade of Bands, taking first place for the second time.
I worked with the band many years ago when my children and grandchildren were in the band. These students really work hard and we should be very proud of them and their leaders. I know I am.
The other item on the same page, same day, was the handicap-accessible ramp added to the Santa House. We are so fortunate to have caring people in our town to share their time and talents to help others.
On Nov. 20, was another delightful article of the fifth-graders painting holiday decor on store windows in downtown Sunbury. They are so well done. Believe it or not, our high school painted windows in Sunbury (1951-1952).
Thank you for some refreshing articles in this paper.
Have a blessed holiday.
Peggy Valenti,
Sunbury