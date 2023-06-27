Two Columbia Montour Vo-Tech graduates, Madison Reeves and Michael McCachran, received $500 scholarships from the Good Samaritan Mission's Bigger Opportunities Program.
McCachran said the money will help him in his transition to college. "I am very grateful for the money," he said. "It will go toward all of my college expenses."
McCachran said he hopes to become a registered nurse. He said he knew this goal would require hard work and maybe some help along the way.
"I applied through the school," he said. "I don’t come from a family with much money so this means a lot."
The Bigger Opportunities Program for the 2022/2023 school year was grant funded by the Community Giving Foundation, according to Carin Wharton, executive director of the Good Samaritan Mission (GSM).
The goal of the Bigger Opportunities Program is to support middle and high school students in the Danville Area School District, according to the GSM website.
"This program is designed to help break the cycle of poverty through education by providing resources for a better future," the site says.
Wharton said this is a small part of GSM's larger goal. "The Good Samaritan Mission is a nonprofit, faith-based organization serving adults and kids in Montour County and surrounding areas. "