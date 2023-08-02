The Good Samaritan Mission (GSM) will host a hygiene product giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m Tuesday at 568 Ferry St. in Danville.
Attendees should use the hygiene door entrance on the side of the building, Executive Director Carin Wharton said.
ID is required and the event is available to Montour County residents only, Wharton said.
According to Wharton, GSM is in desperate need of volunteers for client check-in and check-out.
Volunteers are welcomed to fill slots Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and noon to 2 p.m. as well as the second Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon.
Wharton can be reached at 570-275-2500 ext. 10 for more information.
The Good Samaritan Mission Store and Donation Center will close at noon on Aug. 10.