CATAWISSA — Things couldn't have gone much better for the Danville girls soccer team Tuesday night against defending Class A state champion Southern Columbia.
Grace Everett scored with an assist from Kara Thompson less than four minutes into the game to put the Ironmen on top.
Thompson later scored herself with an assist from Lucy Pickle, and assisted on a Chloe Hoffman goal.
“She puts on a show every game,” Danville coach Dave Tumolo said of Thompson. “We’re lucky to have her.”
However, in between the goals by Everett and Thompson, the Tigers scored seven times to beat Danville 7-3.
Cassidy Savitski scored just 14 seconds after Everett to tie the game.
“They were excited they could come back and score that quickly,” Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine said. “As a team, we’ve been struggling a little. Tonight, they stepped it up. We needed it really back to get our confidence built back up.”
Evelyn Cook, with an assist from Savitski, put the Tigers ahead to stay 11:19 into the game.
The Tigers (7-5) snapped a two-game losing streak, and won for just the second time in their last seven games after starting the season 5-0.
Loren Gehret scored three times for Southern Columbia, which put 13 shots on goal.
Kamryn Michaels made six saves for the Ironmen (2-11).
Danville lost its 10th straight game after winning two of three to open the year. The Ironmen lost 1-0 to East Juniata on Saturday.
The Tigers' Marissa Coudriet scored in the first half for the game's lone goal.
TUESDAY
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 7, DANVILLE 3
First half
D-Grace Everett (Kara Thompson), 3:48; SC-Cassidy Savitski (Loren Gehret), 4:02; SC-Evelyn Cook (Savitski), 11:19; SC-Gehret (free kick), 14:07; SC-Gehret (Savitski), 25:20.
Second half
SC-Sophie Shadle (Summer Tillett, Marlee Swank), 41:54; SC-Gehret (Cook, Swank), 54:19; SC-Myranda Malacusky (Cook), 56:13; D-Thompson (Lucy Pickle), 59:13; D-Chloe Hoffman (Thompson), 65:29.
Shots: SC, 19-6. Shots on goal: SC, 13-4. Corners: SC, 10-2. Saves: Danville 6 (Kamryn Michaels); Southern Columbia 2 (Mackenzie Palacz).