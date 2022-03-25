MIFFLINBURG — Members of the Good Time 4-H Club met March 13 at the Limestone Township Building for their monthly meeting.
Club President Garrett Franck thanked everyone for sending monthly cards and letters to veterans for Operation Love the Military. The military veterans who receive the cards are grateful for the support, well wishes and appreciation they are receiving from the membership.
The club talked about the upcoming Skating Kickoff party at Sunset Rink, Capital Days, camp counselor training, Wildlife and Forestry Days in Rock Springs and the tagging deadlines for the upcoming Union County West End Fair. Song Leader Corbin Martin provided a fun song for the club to learn and Social Chairperson Payson Southers had a fun St. Patrick’s Day activity.
Club members collected more coats for Mazeppa Manna; dish soap, toothpaste and shampoo for The Beacon Ministries Free Shop which is open on the first Friday of each month from 1-3 p.m. at the Beaver Memorial Church, 42 S. Third St., Lewisburg, PA 17844; and pet food for Arthur’s Pet Pantry in Mazeppa located at 3200 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg.
The Good Time 4-H Club meets at 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month at the Limestone Township Building along Wildwood Road outside of Mifflinburg. To join the club or one of the many other clubs in the county, contact Arielle Halpern at 570-566-4754 or abh53862@psu.edu.