MIFFLINBURG — Members of the Good Time 4-H Club in Mifflinburg held their first meeting of the new year on Oct. 10, at the Limestone Township Building. The members talked about upcoming business such as Christkindl, a holiday celebration and celebrated members’ victories at the Union County West End Fair held in August.
The club held elections with the following serving as the 2021-2022 officers: president, Garrett Franck; vice president of membership, Jayden Kessler; vice president of programming, Ashley Kessler; secretary, Jacob Kessler; treasurer, Abigail Imgrund; news reporter, Rhys Klingler; social chairperson, Payson Southers; song leader, Corbin Martin.
The group also did a community service project by making tie fleece blankets for Project Linus.